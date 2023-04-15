Don’t give up the right to arms

COURTESY IMAGE

I’d like to start my message with information that is out there for anyone to read, but I want you to have an open mind. First here is a quote I find quite fitting today.

Our First Amendment gives us the right to voice an opinion., Patrick Henry said it best.

“Should I keep back my opinion at such a time, through fear of giving offense, I should consider myself guilty of treason towards my country and of an act of disloyalty toward the Majesty of Heaven, which I revere above all earthly Kings”

Several years ago, Australia requested all citizens turn in their guns. The law abiding did as requested, leaving themselves unprotected, but those who don’t follow the laws of their country, kept their guns, guns of all caliber — and knowing the citizens were unprotected and that they were easy prey — to attack their homes, businesses. The crime rate soared, but the honest citizens did as the law told them to do and feared for their lives.

The leaders of this country want you to turn in your guns and you will be just like Australia, unprotected. Is this what you want? Who will protect you, your businesses, your well being?

Anita Dwyer

Lompoc