Don’t ignore our southern border

While Congress is clapping like seals to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s sad and horrific video as he begs us to go to war on Ukraine’s behalf, lawmakers are ignoring the war taking place about 2,000 miles away from their comfortable Washington digs.

As our hearts break for the innocent people of Ukraine, millions of our dollars are pouring overseas to help them with their fight while zero dollars are going to our southern border to help us with our own fight. I need to repeat, I just don’t get it. Politicians, from any party, seem to have plenty of time on their hands to attend the viewing of a video, discuss its ramifications endlessly.

But every second of every day, America is under attack from around the world with an endless stream of humans, drugs and guns entering our nation going God knows where, doing God knows what. Why are the Democrats so determined and adamant to have an open border? Why are they so adamant against protecting Americans? Why are they doing this to all of us? And why are the Republicans allowing it to happen, which makes them equally complicit in endangering every single one of us.

I would really like to have answers and even more so, I would like to see solutions. Everyone suddenly became focused and concerned about a country, despite that a few weeks ago no one even knew where Ukraine was. They have unified on putting all their efforts into a place multiple time zones away. They’re willing to put their lives on the line to protect Ukraine’s border and won’t even acknowledge we have our own border under siege. Our crisis is real and has not gone away just because the media ignores it.

Granted, who would have imagined in 2022, we’d be witness to tanks rolling through city streets and bombs destroying the lives of so many innocent people in Ukraine. I try to imagine what it must be like if we suddenly had to endure the same thing. Today I’m going to complain a little how hot it’s going to be and need to fix some leaky irrigation lines and next week taking cover from missiles. Yes, it is horrible. And yes, it does deserve our attention.

But we cannot allow ourselves to be distracted, which the invasion of Ukraine has successfully accomplished. Like the bonus the virus did for President Joe Biden during his election campaign, offering him the golden ticket, Ukraine has provided him the cover and distraction of the mess he’s created in his own country. His finger is pointing in more directions than he can keep up with blaming every one of his disastrous mistakes on everyone and everything except himself — the person directly responsible.

The sign of a good leader, whether it be in a household, a corporation, a church, a state or a country, is the ability to multi-task. It’s been written and observed too often now that President Biden is unable to lead anything. It’s no secret America is floundering worse than it ever has in its 250-year history. We are falling apart. Even Saudi Arabia is considering being paid for its oil with Chinese Yuan. That’s huge. America is being undermined so fast that at this rate we could become a third world nation by the end of year.

Shut down the Mexican border! Today! Ramp up oil production. Today! Focus. Work with other nations to address Ukraine, but don’t allow us to be pulled into a world war.

And please, make Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of toilet paper inventory in the White House. When she was asked what she’s doing about high oil prices in her own country, she tried to deflect the question to Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. That should have been enough right there to tell her to look for another job.

We need leadership.

We’re stuck with President Biden right now so we have to rely on him to man up. If you’re not the praying type, now may be a good time to get started.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.