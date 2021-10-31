Don’t interfere with election integrity

COURTESY PHOTO

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS At left, Deborah Schwartz, At right, Das Williams

Have you read the article in the News-Press (“Schwartz, Williams meet about mayoral race,” Oct. 28) about a suggestion made to Deborah Schwartz that she drop out of the election to give her votes to incumbent Mayor Cathy Murrillo?

This suggestion was made by Das Williams, a political figure I otherwise respect and support.

However, this news left me with my mouth hanging open. What was he thinking? Who was he speaking for? Just himself or the Democratic Central Committee? And was Deborah the only one who received such a suggestion? Did James Joyce receive one too? Or the other mayoral candidates?

We are fortunate that Deborah had the integrity and courage to report it to the press. While such a move was likely meant to be kept private and behind closed doors, it is no less appalling. I hate to say it, but isn’t this interference in a civic election and no better than interference in a federal election?

No matter who you vote for (and many have not submitted their votes yet) please take this into consideration and do what you think is best.

Rachel Aarons

Santa Barbara

Editor’s note: Deborah Schwartz, Das Williams and Darcél Elliott, chair of the Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County, present their sides of this issue in the News-Press story, “Schwartz, Williams meet about mayoral race,” which was published on Thursday’s front page. You can read the article at newspress.com/schwartz-williams-meet-about-mayoral-race.