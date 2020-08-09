Don’t let outsiders take over our city

Did you know? Bonnie Donovan

Why is the city of Santa Barbara in such a rush to pass life-altering changes to our town, while we experience a dearth of participation due to Zoom meetings/webinars?

Many locals lack the capabilities or desire to go online to speak up via the internet. However, “standing room only” has traditionally been the norm in City Council Chambers for important issues that would result in negative transformations for the city. So much so that the council had to limit the amount of time allowed for public comment.

These drastic alterations to the city since the City Council “went dark” are evident on many downtown street corners. These include the AUD amendments, the rampant ploy of “community benefit,” the closure of State Street for the promenade, the street and infrastructure construction on Milpas Street and the exchange of driving lanes for added bike lanes.

For instance, bike lanes were just slipped onto both sides of Anacapa Street. In fact, a member of the Transportation Circulation Committee said, “… the car drivers are being coddled.” You know, all those drivers whose car taxes pay for the roads that the bikers also use. How much money does it cost to allocate bike lanes? Should there be a bicycle tax?

Speaking of bikes, before the State Street closure due to COVID-19, Rob Dayton of Transportation was bringing 500 electric powered bikes and their docking stations to Santa Barbara. One hundred are to be installed on State Street.

Remember the missing State Street benches? We could use them on State Street since it is now “walking only” from Gutierrez to Sola. Why is the city installing electric bikes in an area which has been turned into a walking promenade with street parklets for restaurants? Bicyclists and pedestrians? On one hand you say keep the bikes off due to hazards to pedestrians. On the other hand, it’s “bring ’em on in.”

Also, is the city discouraging elderly people on State Street? It is, after all, 11 blocks from one end to the other of the pedestrian promenade. Perhaps the elderly do not “trend” with the new city vision for State Street.

We live in paradise, and yet we stand by, wringing our hands while we let out-of-towners take it away from us. Basically, as we have said, they want to go to the head of the line of every board, every commission, every public entity without the investment in the community that it takes to get there, claiming that, ” they are owed.”

In truth they are following their marching orders to destroy our way of life and take over our country. They care nothing about the quality of life in Santa Barbara that has been nurtured and guarded for so long. They do not even know why, nor can they fathom the outcome of their actions.

For openings on local commissions and boards, our city issues a notice for vacancies and requests volunteers apply to serve in those positions. Our city is creating a citizens’ oversight committee for our local police department that will be known as the Civilian Police Review Board. We ask for guarantees that these volunteers reside locally with a vested interest in the city and are not temporary transplants.

Since when do outsiders control our city and schools? Since when does any governor have any control over private school? Private, get it? They choose, and they pay for their tuition. Their taxes also pay for the public schools they do not attend. Catholic schools want to and can open. The public schools are refusing to return unless the public school union’s demands are met.

Our local Catholic schools are well prepared to open with all the protocols necessary — and at a great expense. They are committed to their students’ education and to their wellbeing.

Vote, vote, vote; and do not be bullied into falling for mail-in ballots. This is the presidential election of our country! We suggest you start reading, watching and weighing your options so you can make an informed decision.

Call and email your elected officials to insist on polling stations. If you can wait in line to buy potatoes, you can wait in line to vote for the future of your country.

By the way, last week Santa Barbara County said they misplaced 28 COVID-19 deaths from June to July. Oops.

From the beginning of the shut down until last Friday, the number of COVID-19 deaths reported was approximately 31. Were these numbers lost because of the proximity to the local BLM protests, or because of the popularity of the opening of the State Street promenade? Or were they just lost in the mail? Speaks volumes for confidence in the veracity of mail in-ballots.

Speaking of elections, three positions are up for election of each of the following school entities: the Santa Barbara Unified School District, the county Board of Education and the Santa Barbara City Council Board of Trustees. That adds up to nine openings!

The Citizens for Neighborhood Schools is asking for questions/input from the public for their candidates’ forum; the date is to be announced. For contact information and to submit your questions, email cns4schools@aol.com. These school elections are vital— they educate and form our future.

Kudos to Trader Joe’s for not caving to the whining of one 17-year-old girl and instead listening to the majority of their customers who appreciate the fun spirit in which Trader Joe’s operates.

For decades Trader Joe’s has used playful versions of the name “Joe” in different languages as they embraced multi-cultures as part of their “Joe family.” We feel happy and hopeful that TJ’s stood up and pushed back on more bullying.

Yes, TJ’s is a way of life for grocery shopping for many of us. We label them, “Joe Cool.”

To quote Erma Bombeck- “When humor goes, there goes civilization.”