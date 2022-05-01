Don’t let race divide us

There is so much to do about nothing if you really want to investigate why there is a racial quandary that has divided this country.

Let’s check this out.

Investigating is a hobby that keeps one’s mind active, so sit back and let’s see why you go to a sports game, be it football, baseball or soccer, in which the players are the ones we go to see and we root for our team.

When attending a game of your choice, do you go because you are black or white and root for players of your race? The answer in most cases is you go to watch the game, and maybe in a few cases you have a favorite player. If you really want to go racial, you’d root for only the black or the white players.

Are you aware the percentage of black players in the NFL in 2020 was 70%? Are you aware in the NBA, the percentages are 74.4% blacks, 23.3% white and 2% Latino?

If we can go to a game and forget skin color and just yell for our team, why can’t you do the same in the rest of your life? Go for the fun, spend time being a group of ONE. One for all and all for ONE.

A doctor, when he operates on a patient and cuts them open, what does he see?

All bodies have the same organs, bleed red blood and have white teeth, and as Martin Luther King’s famous saying said, “In the end we will remember not the words of our enemies but the silence of our friends.”

And as Rodney King said, “Why can’t we all get along?”

Skin color does not enter in any friendship, in any love of one another.

Let’s stop dividing our beloved country and all work together as one.

Anita Dwyer

Lompoc