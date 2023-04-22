Don’t let the state trample on parental rights

DID YOU KNOW? Bonnie Donovan

Legislation passed in Sacramento affects the lives of Santa Barbarans. Often we are ignorant of the laws until it is too late.

You have already lost control of your home and your neighborhood to the dictatorship in Sacramento. State lawmakers have eliminated single-family zoning, and taken from you and your local city councils, all powers of zoning decisions in your neighborhoods.

Democratic members in the state Assembly are recommending two new bills that further reduce your parental-guardian rights, to add to one already passed by them.

According to Reform California, Assembly Bill 1078 would eliminate local education officials and parents making decisions on curriculum content, based on the needs and desires of parents and students in their community. Henceforth, all decisions on curriculum content would be made in Sacramento.

This bill is to prevent parental actions here that occurred in Virginia and Florida against school boards. Parents rebelled against the teaching of Critical Race Theory propaganda; against LBGTQ+ propaganda, teaching their sexual practices; and, against the encouragement of minors of 12 and above to change from the gender they were born with to the opposite gender, or a variation thereof.

Accompanying that bill is Assembly Bill 665 – 2023-24. (AB665), written by a Democrat, Wendy Carrillo. It allows a single “mental health professional” to place a child as young as 12 years old in a “Residential Shelter Facility” without parental knowledge or consent. This is without any prior allegations of child abuse, incest, or any other report or evidence of maltreatment by that child’s parents. Your Assemblyman Gregg Hart, D-Santa Barbara. voted for this.

The rationale behind such state-ordered kidnappings is that children of 12 years and up are susceptible to the desire to change their gender. It is claimed that opposition to, or attempts to ignore or prevent gender change, by parents, will increase the risks of suicide among those children. Therefore, the child must be removed from the protection of their parents into the care of strangers, to enable gender conversion treatments.

The adverse emotional impacts on the child in losing the love and guardianship of their parents to the dubious control of strangers, and the distress of their parents, are not considered.

You have voted so many of these activists into power that they have now become your masters. The Republican minority cannot even slow them down.

Around the nation, gender modification has grown to epidemic proportions. Children can be referred by one mental health professional to “Gender-Affirming Clinics” for evaluation. Puberty blockers and gender modification drugs could be recommended, together with later referrals for gender-changing surgery. In California, surgery of this nature would require the permission of the minor’s guardians or parents. However, how could this be enforced if the child keeps it secret and the mental health professional cites patient confidentiality?

About 10 years ago, there was only one clinic devoted to changing gender. Today, there are about 300 such clinics. This is exponential growth.

There are 260 working days in a year. Assume that one clinic has a doctor and supporting staff. Reduce the number of working days for this clinic to 200 days, leaving 60 working days aside for vacations and sickness. Two hundred working days with eight hours of work time, provides the capacity for seeing nine patients a day at an average of 40 minutes a patient and 13 minutes between patients. Patient-visit capacity would be 1,800 a year.

Multiply by 300 clinics. The patient capacity in gender-changing has grown from 1,800 to 540,000 patient visits per year. This is an exponential growth that can be explained only by a pandemic or human manipulation.

It seems that the educational-industrial complex acts to take away your rights as a parent-guardian by acting as an identifier of potential candidates for gender modification. While at the same time, failing to produce students educated to their grade level in English and mathematics.

You are about to be disenfranchised as parents unless you all fight back. If you allow these bills to pass, you will lose your children to the ever-growing control of Sacramento zealots.

Your disenfranchisement, if you are over age 65, is likely to be state nationalization of all health care in California, called CalCare. It will provide a leveled-down, healthcare service. Those over 65- 70 will lose their position for health care procedures by rationing in favor of younger people. Elderly people will also lose the protection of federal Medicare and Social Security.

The state of California has been negotiating with the federal government to take control of your Social Security payments and your Medicare funding to subsidize CalCare. Social Security payments will likely be means-tested to subsidize others. As will Medicare through rationing. This “single-payer” system includes coverage for illegal immigrants and the homeless. The vast bureaucracy to administer this sprawling network will cost billions of dollars annually.

If you don’t organize together to defeat legislation AB1078 and AB665 and reverse AB1184, described below, your children’s future will have been surrendered to the state by your inaction against socialism-driven activists in Sacramento.

In September 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 1184. This bill is designed to lock parents out of any serious medical and surgical decisions requested by any child of 12 and older.

Medical requests made by your 12-and-older children, including abortion, will be implemented and your insurance will be charged without your knowledge or consent. Neither the adult referring your child for treatment, nor the doctor carrying out the treatment, nor the insurance company paying for gender-altering drugs or other services, such as abortion, are permitted to inform you, without your minor child’s consent. This law, in many ways, is open to manipulation.

Jointly, parents should seek legal advice to contest in the courts these three bills, plus the imposed indoctrination of minor schoolchildren by school staff in racially divisive ideologies, such as critical race theory, the indoctrination of minors in LBGTQ+ sexual practices. the identification of minors with misdiagnoses of gender dysphoria, and advocacy toward gender transformation treatment.

Woke insanity has arrived in our military that will appall all the men and women of every religion and every political persuasion, in our armed forces.

It was reported that Pentagon doctors have proclaimed that children from 7 years old can make decisions to be injected with hormones and puberty suppression drugs.

This means children can be removed from their parents’ care if the parents object that “The child is not mentally or emotionally mature enough to make such decisions.” As we have reported here, astonishingly, California is considering a bill to allow the same standard for children of 12 years and above.

This alone will severely reduce recruitment below existing poor levels. And departures from all branches of our military will accelerate. The Chinese military must be rubbing their hands in glee.

“Failure is a product of fear. Success is a reward to the brave.”

