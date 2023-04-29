Don’t make women and girls pay a horrific price

Editor’s note: Santa Barbara resident Celeste Barber recently sent this letter to various officials and asked the News-Press to publish it.

April 17, 2023

Attention: Paula Lopez, Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee.

Michal Lynch, Women’s March Santa Barbara.

Joanie Jones, Leadership Team for League of Women Voters, Santa Barbara.

Irene Cooke, Society of Fearless Grandmothers.

Suzanne Cohen, Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County.

Cc: Representative Salud Carbajal.

State Senator Monique Limón.

State Assembly member Gregg Hart.

Re: Female Autonomy

Dear Leaders for Women’s Advocacy and Enfranchisement:

I read your letter to a local publication, responding to federal Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s ruling against abortion protections (4-13-2023). Thank you for standing up for us. Even though California is the leader in reproductive protections, including written into the state Constitution, it’s important to remain vigilant always and to speak out.

But there is another increasing threat to female autonomy, and that is the encroachment of transgender rights into protections granted women and girls, some of them hard won. Laws necessary to protect our right to privacy, safety, educational and job opportunity, and competitive athletics — the last legislated more than 50 years ago with the passage of Title IX. All of those rights are threatened.

Even our right to call ourselves female, mother, daughter — our birthright to be women — is now being legislated away as I type. I am calling on you, Santa Barbara female advocacy groups, to stand up for American women, and for the constitutional protections that have safeguarded us. If you will speak for reproductive rights, why so silent on women’s rights fully over their bodies, their female autonomy?

I am a feminist. I also believe in the United States Constitution and its protections. But those protections are now being perverted in the cause of an ideology that is not science-based. Homo sapiens are higher order mammals. And like all mammals, (and most animal and plant life), we are divided into two sexes: male and female. One cannot simply blind oneself to biological fact and evolutionary design, and then declare by fiat, “I am who I choose to be, male or female or neither or either.”

I don’t wish to debate with you the denial of evolutionary biology and the sudden cultural move to embrace “multiple genders” here, as my primary focus is on the detrimental consequences forced upon females. Just leave it at this: Transgender is at best a medical condition and at worst, “a male fetish that objectifies women” (Jennifer Bilek, Feminist and investigative journalist). Women and girls pay a horrific price for our culture’s embrace of a cult.

First, females are prey to the male predator. That is a simple, biological fact. The phrase, “Rape and Pillage,” has a long history going back into ancient times and continuing into the modern world. I imagine today — in Ukraine. Furthermore, U.S. Rape and domestic violence statistics bear me out. I addressed this letter to six women, including me, bringing the total to seven. Statistically, one among us has or will be sexually assaulted. That is a true statement, statistically: One — or more — a victim of rape. Legislated male access to traditionally protected female spaces will only increase the predation upon females, including children. It’s already happening: in female prisons and in two Virginia high schools. Need I remind you that incarcerated females constitute the most vulnerable women in the country?

What protects women is THE LAW. But now those same laws are being shredded in order to accommodate transgender-identifying biological males. They may enter our dressing rooms, locker rooms, dormitories, public showers, and we are denied the basic right to privacy and safety. Even our First Amendment right to speak out against such practices is denied us. Anyone who opposes is shamed and labeled a bigot or worse. We can lose our jobs; and for female athletes, their right to compete, affecting their college scholarships and future livelihood.

A naked man in my presence, uninvited, is a predator. A naked man in the presence of a child is a pedophile.

As a woman, I have always had to live a cautious life, one attentive to danger. All women do. You don’t go out alone at night. You check your car to make sure no one is lying in wait. You are careful to avoid fellow employees or the boss who seeks something else (as happened to me many years ago when working at CBS in accounting).

You take care in a way that men don’t have to. Now, I worry when I enter a public restroom and the person in the stall next to me is too quiet. Or when I undress in the women’s locker room at my fitness club, I now scan the room to make sure I am safe. At 70 years of age, I oughtn’t to have to live like that. NO WOMAN must have to live in fear for her safety.

The government tells us that this is about “civil rights.” Well, I don’t recall any previous disenfranchised group for whom the attainment of their rights required stomping upon someone else’s. Just the reverse.

The glory of Civil Rights legislation has been the expansion of rights! The Civil Rights Act of 1964 for black Americans. The American Disabilities Act of 1990. And yes, Title IX, too.

I graduated from high school three years before Title IX, when California female students were still legally denied equal access to public education and competitive sports. In none of the above examples, were the majority impacted by the expansion of basic civil rights to blacks, the disabled, the gay community, and to female students and athletes.

The same cannot be said today with the extension of civil rights to biological males who self-identify as female. They violate female rights. We are shunted aside and told to accept it, just as female swimmers and runners now face. If a health club accepts such individuals into female spaces, women are forced to make the choice to leave, or to suck it up. Even honors traditionally granted women are awarded to biological males: beauty pageants, “Woman” of the Year, and so forth. Shunted aside? The invisible female person -— again.

I would also like to speak to the matter of child and adolescent females who self-identify as male. Here, too, we should be concerned, deeply, as this practice leads to self-mutilation and sterilization. Didn’t the Feminist Movement celebrate women and our bodies? That we are perfect just as we are? We rightly condemn the extreme religious-based practice of female genital mutilation. Where, then, the outrage at double mastectomies, sterilization, and male hormones ingested into a female body?

Historically, transvestites and cross-dressing were confined primarily to males. Female gender dysphoria was rare. Some experts state and with sound evidence, that social media is a strong influence on girls. There are examples of girls self-identifying not as an individual but among groups of girls — clearly motivated by one another. Glenn Greenwald recently reported that lesbians have told him that “butch” lesbians are increasingly transitioning to male, including the mutilation and sterilization procedures. That’s new. Tossed aside in the hysteria, the fact that some girls are born tomboys, some boys are effeminate. Will they grow to identify as lesbian or gay? Possibly.

But the important difference between identifying as transgender as opposed to gay is stark: Gay men and lesbians are comfortable in their God-given bodies. That’s an important distinction that is overlooked by the trans lobbyists, who instead label women like me as homophobic, anti-gay. Again, an attempt to silence, even when what is alleged is false. And gay rights, like all previous civil rights legislation, shares the expansion of basic rights. Not the trampling of rights.

Certainly, there are some among you who stand with women and girls as we are being threatened in our daily public lives, and even more concerning, threatened with our identity as female human beings. I hope that you will declare openly for women and girls. I pray that as feminists, you will stand together in defense of the female.

Celeste Barber is past president of the Lompoc Valley chapter of NOW and past recipient of Santa Barbara County Woman of the Year, Fourth District.

The author lives in Santa Barbara.