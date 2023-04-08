Don’t punish everyone because of one developer

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors approved additional protections for tenants Thursday after mass eviction notices were issued at the CBC & The Sweeps apartments in Isla Vista.

What happened in Isla Vista recently happened several years ago, so it is not that common, and it is not good business.

As you know, out-of-town developers target buildings ripe for investing large corporate money. They build and leave!

I’m writing because you must understand that one or two developers does not mean everyone that owns and/or lives in Isla Vista has to be punished.

Making up new rules and regulations often have very bad results for the people you want to help.

For example: rent controls hurt the very people it is supposed to help. (Contact Peter Ruppert, a professor of economics at UCSB, to learn more about that).

Property ownership is a basic principle of our country. and housing providers are basic, too.

We realize that housing — or the lack thereof — is problematic: There’s not enough supply. If there were, then tenants could move around more easily.

Penalizing the housing provider community for one out-of-town corporate developer is not an answer, even though the activist housing alliances demand punitive action.

Build more housing by offering incentives to developers; not demanding harsh rules and regulations, with dismal results.

Better jobs for people is another way to pay for market housing, but that requires better education and industry.

It is not the housing providers at fault. It’s the lack of housing and good jobs.

Michael C. Schaumburg

Santa Barbara