Don’t take guns away from good  people

I have to revisit this again.

Stop it already! Stop the attack on a couple hundred million good, honest, law-abiding Americans!

With that said, I’ve changed my mind. I think getting rid of the Second Amendment is the way to go. California has the strictest gun policies in the nation and the highest (shootings) murder rate. Apparently, more laws and regulations are the solution.

To help make things worse — er, I mean better — the wisdom of Sacramento to introduce about 24 new rules and a new bill that requires gun owners to get insurance is exactly what we need for all the drug dealers and gangs so they stop killing people, knowing they may have to pay a higher premium.

The term “mass shooting” has been defined as when more than four people are shot in one place at the same time. Hence, California can boast holding the top spot. However, apparently New Orleans is trying to catch up, and we run barely ahead of Chicago, which ironically also has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation.

Also, if I understand it correctly, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the smarty-pants in Sacramento are pushing through another bill that would allow the public to sue anyone who “manufactures, distributes, transports or imports assault weapons (for which there is no clear definition), .50 caliber Browning Machine Gun (BMG) rifle or ghost guns.” In essence, Gov. Newsom is legalizing a form of monetary vigilantism.

What could go wrong? To use emotion to make critical decisions, “law makers” fashion concepts to demonstrate they are on it.

I’ve mentioned it before when Gov. Newsom, behaving like a 5-year-old, says if Texas can use a similar law for abortion, said he can use the same law for guns. Neener neener. Gov. Newsom purposely ignores the dots that abortion is also a form of mass murder, but that’s OK it’s not a gun so no laws required.

I’m all for going after everyone who uses a gun. Go into their homes, apartments, cars,or tents, and just rip ’em from their hands. I’m all for going after the guys who shot more than 100 police officers this year. Yup, find the ones who got away and take their guns. Go get the guns from those who killed 263 people in St. Louis, or the ones who killed more than 328 in Detroit. And certainly, take the guns away from the poor, misguided, misunderstood who killed 289 in Memphis. And of course, the mother of all cities, Chicago, where nearly 800 have been killed so far in 2022. I say emphatically yes, take their guns away. No Second Amendment rights for you.

Kind of tough, though, for places like Wyoming, Montana, Missouri or South Dakota don’t even rank on the list of mass shootings. Not sure how we find those criminals and take their guns away since they haven’t shot anyone except maybe a deer. So it makes sense to go after the low-hanging weapons and collect the guns where they’re mostly hanging out, in the big cities, run by Democrats and controlled by liberal district attorneys who let the bad guys free so they can kill again. Like the executioner whom Los Angeles County D.A. George Gascon let go last year, the one who just murdered two cops.

And you know Sacramento is full of it when the guys who shot up downtown Sac, six people dead, have not received homicide-related charges. (Sarcasm is fading away now.)

Ask yourself, where you would feel safer, in Chicago, Oakland or Philadelphia or on a farm in Nebraska?

At a time when the country is literally being ripped apart at the political seams and crime, like fuel, is breaking historical records every day, politicians prioritize taking guns away from the good people.

Pure political posturing because the opportunity rose again after Uvalde. If anything, now’s the time every state and county should be handing out permits to carry concealed weapons, and every American who’s proven not to be insane, should buy at least one gun (maybe have the government issue said weapon).

Nothing would scare gun-toting criminals more than a well-armed citizenry.

And since the Democrats removed our southern border, a recent report noted 50 terrorists were popped trying to get in. We all know if 50 were caught, hundreds more, maybe thousands, made it.

Again, I’ve said this before and bears repeating, the terrorists have or will get guns, bombs, knives. They’re not in America for a better life. They’re here to ruin ours. Makes sense then, to take guns away from Americans but don’t close the border to stop terrorists.

These are times when people are getting stabbed in the back for walking down the street or are getting pushed into subway trains. These are times when punks jump out of their cars and rob you at gunpoint in the middle of the day. Today, going shopping means holding a flash mob smash and grab.

Today, police are being slaughtered weekly, and the government thinks disarming the public is a good plan. Fire their butts and take away their guns. Let’s see how comfortable they feel walking defenseless in the society they created.

I don’t get how supposedly smart humans can be so dumb. Granted, the murders of children are extremely painful, but it doesn’t warrant throwing an entire nation under the bus for the fault of a crazy person and some failed policing.

Society is so easily sucked into everything. Don’t use a straw, it’s killing the turtles. Stop plastic bags, but go ahead and use paper; it’s just trees. Cops are killing people of color everyday so get rid of cops in general.

Let’s follow the piper, er, I mean the news media. They’re feeding me propaganda, and it must be true. I need to march on the street to let others know I’m fighting for a good cause. Not really sure what it is, but people are chanting, so it must be something good. And while we’re at it, let’s burn something down.

Give me a break! How about not getting sucked into mob-thinking for a change? Wind and solar won’t save the planet, but it will turn your lights off. Donald Trump was in collusion with Russia ,and Hillary accidently lost thousands of emails. Hunter Biden couldn’t find his underpants but made millions of dollars looking for them.

The border is secure, and crime is down. Inflation is just short term, and the vaccine will prevent you from getting COVID-19.

Someone, give me a straw; I need a drink.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.