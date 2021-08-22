Don’t trust mailers about health scans

Like me, many Santa Barbarans may have recently received a mailing advertising what’s described as an important, relatively inexpensive set of health scans.

I wish to relay my personal experience with these advertised “easy, no need to remove clothing, scans” to detect serious medical problems.

Back in 2013, I was working part time and operating my sober living home in Oxnard, so I didn’t have medical insurance. But I did want to be informed if I did, in fact, have any serious medical issues brewing. So I paid the $149 and got the scans done.

Lo and behold, the results stated that I had some blockage in my carotid artery! Alarmed, I wanted to get a second opinion so I asked my mother to help me out by paying for a Cottage Health scan in order to confirm or deny those results.

Cottage’s results showed NO BLOCKAGE!

Just a heads-up to my fellow Santa Barbarans.

Anne Bauman

Santa Barbara

