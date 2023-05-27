Don’t underestimate the importance of your photos

Do you have a disaster plan? Does it include grabbing all your family photographs?

If not, it should, and if it does, what you are reading will make the process safer and easier, as well as help you prevent an accident from wiping out your treasure trove of memories.

We have all seen and heard about people who’ve lost everything in some kind of natural or man-made disaster. Usually, what was the saddest thing for most people to lose were their family photographs.

Having just lost the majority of mine, I can relate.

In my case, the disaster was of the computer variety. The result was heartbreaking. I’m not even a big picture taker, but the loss was emotional and unexpected. The hard lesson I learned here is to always back up pictures on a scan drive or on DVDs to prevent them from disappearing and taking your heart with them.

I had no idea, when my computer was sent to the regional center for repair, that they would wipe the hard drive clean. When it came back from repairs, I was shocked but believed I was safe because I had a good backup drive — or so I thought. Many things were lost, but none as sad as the pictures of good times and loving people.

Photographs are more than just pictures. They capture special moments in your life, so you can enjoy them later. I’ve kept nearly all the pictures I ever took, even the ones with the ex. It is my life in these photos — mine — and I want to savor these recollections, the joyful and the sad. What were once bad memories can even change over time after old feelings associated with them have shifted.

Someone you were angry with you may have now forgiven. Someone who hurt you has become a better person and is still in your life. These are pieces of your own puzzle that you continue to put together until you draw your last breath. Keeping pictures of the events and faces that you knew as you were building your life can serve to inspire you, make you weep or comfort you. All the feelings that are conjured up by a photograph are real and deserve your attention, even if it is just for a moment.

So dust off those old albums, copy your pics from your hard drive, and digitally scan those not yet on the computer. If something happens, you will be glad you did. True, doing all this may be a bit labor intensive, but it is so worth it in the long run — and is a very simple thing that can save you a ton of grief in the future.

Keep gathering pictures of those events and people you love, record them in your heart and in your photographs. What you are able to hold close will warm you if you let it, even memories. Your life is full of precious events that you deserve to treasure and can keep you smiling for decades to come.

Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D., is an award-winning psychotherapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of eight books and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com with more than 28 million readers. He is available for video consults worldwide. Reach him at barton@bartongoldsmith.com or 818-879-9996. He has lived and practiced in Westlake Village for more than two decades. His column appears Saturdays and Mondays in the News-Press.