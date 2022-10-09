Don’t vote for professional politicians

COURTESY IMAGE

We are only about a month out from another election, and I would like to offer some thoughts for your consideration.

No matter your party or beliefs, you and I can agree that there are problems at the local, state and federal levels.

We can also agree that we did not create the problems, that they were created by the policies enacted by our elected officials.

So I propose that we vote for no candidate with “incumbent” beside their name.

We should not vote for anyone who has been in their office for two terms or more. They have demonstrated they are now part of the problem and not a part of the solution.

And we should definitely not vote for anyone who has been in any elected office longer than a total of 15 years. Professional politicians are a cancer we need to eliminate from our society.

Let us send a clear message that we want new ideas and people who are not hoping for a career rather than professional politicians hopping from one job to the next and preaching that “experience” and “proven leadership” count for something.

We do not need more party lapdogs or “public servants” under the thumb of special interests.

Let us make the phrase “professional politician” have the same impact as the racial slurs so common in the 1950s and 1960s. And let us get our elected officials to pass a federal term limits law.

Curtis Warner

Santa Maria