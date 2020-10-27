Don’t vote for Salud Carbajal

Being a citizen and taxpayer in Santa Barbara County, I have several reasons for not voting for Congressman Salud Carbajal.

First, he is the architect of our Frankensteinian Third District boundaries, formed during the 2010 Redistricting for the county Board of Supervisors. This map was created to ensure the UCSB and Isla Vista socialists continued to block any conservative thought or desires from becoming law in the North.

The district lies from Guadalupe in the North County, down to the area that should be in Santa Barbara’s Second District: the westside of SB, West Goleta and the Gaviota Coast. It is, after all, the University of California at Santa Barbara.

We in the Third District do not understand why students should be the deciding factor in our destiny. Twenty thousand votes usually go to liberal government representatives. Our Third District looks like a gerrymandered nightmare with elephantiasis!

Second, Salud supports Prop. 15, another Sacramento gimmick to destroy Prop. 13 and suffocate us in a tsunami of more taxes.

Third, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the “squad” have captured Rep. Carbajal’s allegiance, and he follows in their footsteps: “Impeach Trump” they cried, and Salud joined in the chorus.

Fourth, the incumbent voted to defund our police, just when we are being looted, burned out and threatened. Great timing, congressman!

Without law, there is no order!

Vote to send Andy Caldwell to D.C., (AC to DC). Ignite intellectual electricity in a dead congressional battery! Jump start a needed conservative government!

The House will be alive! Imagine the power of that!

Suzanne Petersen

Solvang