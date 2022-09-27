‘Don’t Worry, Darling’ tops weekend’s box office

WARNER BROS. PICTURES

Set in the 1950s, “Don’t Worry, Darling” topped last weekend’s box office.

The movie topped last weekend’s box office in its opening weekend.

“Don’t Worry, Darling,” which is about a 1950s housewife who worries about secrets in what’s supposed to be a utopia, grossed $19.2 million.

“The Woman King,” starring Viola Davis in a West Africa historical epic, fell to No. 2 with $11.15 million.

The re-release of the 2009 movie “Avatar” placed third with $10 million.

The horror movie “Barbarian” fell to fourth place with $4.8 million.

Another horror thriller, “Pearl,” scared up fifth place in the box office with $1.92 million.

In sixth place was the murder mystery/comedy “See How They Run,” with $1.9 million.

“Bullet Train,” the action comedy starring Brad Pitt, fell to seventh place with 1.82 million.

The animated “DC League of Super-Pets” slipped to eighth place, with a gross of $1.77 million.

“Top Gun: Maverick” took a dive to ninth place with $1.56 million.

And “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” the latest film in the animated franchise, was 10th with $1.04 million.

