‘Don’t Worry, Darling’ tops weekend’s box office

“Don’t Worry, Darling” had nothing to worry about.
The movie topped last weekend’s box office in its opening weekend.
“Don’t Worry, Darling,” which is about a 1950s housewife who worries about secrets in what’s supposed to be a utopia, grossed $19.2 million.
“The Woman King,” starring Viola Davis in a West Africa historical epic, fell to No. 2 with $11.15 million.
The re-release of the 2009 movie “Avatar” placed third with $10 million.
The horror movie “Barbarian” fell to fourth place with $4.8 million.
Another horror thriller, “Pearl,” scared up fifth place in the box office with $1.92 million.
In sixth place was the murder mystery/comedy “See How They Run,” with $1.9 million.
“Bullet Train,” the action comedy starring Brad Pitt, fell to seventh place with 1.82 million.
The animated “DC League of Super-Pets” slipped to eighth place, with a gross of $1.77 million.
“Top Gun: Maverick” took a dive to ninth place with $1.56 million.
And “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” the latest film in the animated franchise, was 10th with $1.04 million.
