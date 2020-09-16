Doors guitarist in Ventura

VENTURA — Robby Krieger, who played the guitar for The Doors, will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday at Seaside Park, aka the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

He will go on stage in front of an audience watching him from their cars during the socially-distanced event. There will be large video screens to maximize viewing during the Concerts in Your Car program.

Gates will open at 6:30 a.m., and the program will include a light show.

Concertgoers will be able to listen to Mr. Krieger on their car radios at 89.7 FM.

Mr. Krieger became the band’s guitarist in 1965, joining lead vocalist Jim Morrison, keyboardist Ray Manzarek and drummer John Densmore. Mr. Krieger wrote or co-wrote many of The Doors’ songs, including “Light My Fire,” “Love Me two Times,” “Touch Me” and “Love Her Madly.”

Mr. Kreiger’s musical styles have been influenced by folk, blues, jazz and flamenco.

Tickets cost $99 per car. The number of passengers can’t exceed the number of safety belts.

The program is sponsored by CBF Productions.

To buy tickets, go www.concertsinyourcar.com.

— Dave Mason