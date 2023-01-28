Doris Kearns Goodwin to speak at Westmont President’s Breakfast

COURTESY PHOTO

Doris Kearns Goodwin

Doris Kearns Goodwin, world-renowned presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, will speak at the 18th annual Westmont President’s Breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. March 10 in the Grand Ballroom of Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

Tickets cost $125 per person and go on sale at 9 a.m. Feb. 10 at westmont.edu/breakfast. Seating is limited, and tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ms. Goodwin has written seven critically acclaimed and New York Times bestselling books, including her most recent, “Leadership in Turbulent Times,” which examines the lives and leadership skills of Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson.

She won the Pulitzer Prize in history for “No Ordinary Time: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt: The Home Front in World War II,” and she has written bestsellers “Wait Till Next Year, Lyndon Johnson and the American Dream” and “The Fitzgeralds and the Kennedys,” adapted into an award-winning, five-part TV miniseries.

Ms. Goodwin’s book, “The Bully Pulpit: Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, and the Golden Age of Journalism,” is a dynamic history of the tumultuous first decade of the Progressive era.

Steven Spielberg’s DreamWorks Studios acquired the film rights to the book, and he previously acquired the rights to her book “Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln,” which was the basis for his 2012 award-winning film “Lincoln.”

Since 2020, Ms. Goodwin has served as executive producer for the History Channel’s miniseries events “Washington,” “Abraham Lincoln” and “Theodore Roosevelt.”

Ms. Goodwin, who spoke at the President’s Breakfast in 2015, is the first luminary invited to return to speak at the event.

