Dos Pueblos beats St. Bonaventure in basketball

VENTURA — The Dos Pueblos girl’s basketball team won a game at St. Bonaventure 51-15 on Monday.

“We played as if we were off for four months, not four days in the first half,” Coach Phil Sherman told the News-Press in an email.

The halftime score was Dos Pueblos, 16; St. Bonaventure,13.

The Chargers then went on a 24-0 run in the third quarter, securing a strong lead and eventually the win.

“We have played in a very similar fashion in a couple of our games only to figure out other ways to compete in a game. It is a sign of maturity in many ways,” Sherman said. “The girls are growing as a team and finding ways to succeed when shots are not falling. This was one of those nights.”

— Forrest McFarland