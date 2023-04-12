Dos Pueblos campus confirmed to be safe

COURTESY PHOTO

Geosyntec staff members review the health assessment’s results and answer questions from Dos Pueblos High School staff members.

The recent environmental assessment at Dos Pueblos High School concluded that there are no health concerns, confirming preliminary analysis conducted by Santa Barbara County Public Health in February.

Geosyntec gathered and examined air and soil samples from outside and inside the Goleta school.

Geosyntec also tested for electromagnetic fields and radon.

In addition to this, the California Cancer Registry said it could not find a common link or cluster of cases among the cancer staff report.

Dr. Hilda Maldonado, superintendent of the Santa Barbara Unified School District, expressed gratitude to all involved and emphasized the district’s commitment to staff and student safety.

