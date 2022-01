LOMPOC — The Dos Pueblos boys soccer team beat Lompoc 3-2 Tuesday.

The score was 3-1 at half time.

“Game MVP senior Fred Jones was electric for us doing most of his damage in the first half, but his consistent play overall and his fancy dribbling had defenders grasping at a ghost,” Dos Pueblos coach Matt York told the News-Press in an email.

The Chargers’ league record is 1-1.

