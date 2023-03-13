Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy presents at South by Southwest conference

COURTESY PHOTO

Amr Abo Shaeer, founder of the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy, and Samantha Salcildo interact with a booth guest in Austin, Texas. They constructed a booth demonstrating the vision of the programs offered by the institute.

A group of Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy students and staff presented at the annual South by Southwest EDU Conference in Austin, Texas, last week.

SXSW EDU is an annual four-day conference and festival for educators in March.

Amir Abo-Shaeer, DPEA founder and a MacArthur Fellow in Residence; Emily Shaeer, DPEA director, and a group of 18 others presented their work with people from around the world.

DPEA is a four-year career technical education program based at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta. It applies a project-and-design-based approach to teach students critical analytical, design and problem-solving skills. Students complete two CTE Pathways through the program coursework: Engineering Technology and Product Innovation and Design.

“I was inspired by the outpouring of requests from other educational leaders who see us as an exemplar and are seeking guidance and professional development to leverage our innovative work to bring transformative change to their own educational organizations,” said Mr. Abo-Shaeer.

Tuesday’s workshop presentation introduced a variety of educational initiatives that will benefit the community in the Virgil Elings Center for Creative Learning when it opens later this year on the Dos Pueblos High School campus. It will feature a professional gallery showcasing interactive STEAM exhibits designed and fabricated by students.

“This whole experience has opened my eyes to how advanced and sophisticated this academy is and has shown how lucky I am to have gotten this opportunity to be a part of this academy,” said Chloe Johansson Hoffman, DPEA senior

DPEA also hosted an interactive booth at the EXPO trade show. Attendees engaged with student-created exhibits, learned to use a mill and a lathe, explored DPEA’s elementary STEAM curriculum and perused DPEA-integrated CTE High School curriculum and projects.

“A lot of people come out of the booth wanting to potentially start up something similar or take some of the concepts of how the academy runs and see if something like that will work in their hometowns,” said Kevin Ramirez-Giron, DPEA senior.

The 20 people attending the conference included five staff members, a DPEA Foundation Board member, a student teacher, an intern from SBCC and 12 students.

“People from across the country — and from other countries — are moved by our vision for education, and they want to benefit from all that it promises to offer educators and students,” said Ms.Shaeer. “They continue to comment on our students’ remarkable professionalism and technical expertise, and they want to learn how they can cultivate similar passion and proficiency in the students in their school communities.”

