Dos Pueblos foundation to present its ROUND UP

The Dos Pueblos High School Foundation will hold its first ROUNDUP in April.

The Dos Pueblos High School Foundation has announced that its inaugural ROUND UP event will take place 5 to 10 p.m. April 9 at the Frog Bar & Grill at Glen Annie Golf Club in Goleta with a goal of raising $50,000.

The annual ROUND UP will be held each spring to help raise supplemental funding for Dos Pueblos High School through business and community partnerships. The adult-only event is expected to draw 250 parents, staff, alumni and community supporters and will include food, drinks, live and silent auctions, a golf tournament and line dancing.

Funds raised will be turned into grants supporting initiatives such as curriculum enhancements, special projects, facilities improvements and campus beautification.

“The ROUND UP provides a wonderful opportunity to bring people together as a community while helping raise funds for important programs at DP,” said Nancy Naretto, vice president of fundraising. “After almost two years without being able to hold an event, we are ready to celebrate. And what better way to do that than a fun community activity benefiting our local students?”

Festivities will begin with the golf tournament and culminate with the dinner and auctions.

John Palminteri will be the master of ceremonies and professional auctioneer, and Alicia Williams will preside over the live auction. Attendees can choose to attend both the golf tournament and the ROUND UP or pick one or the other.

For more information and tickets, visit www.dphsfoundation.org.

The DPHS Foundation was founded in 2015 and provides strategic guidance and funding for projects that enhance school facilities as well as supporting all Dos Pueblos students to excel in academics and extracurricular endeavors.

The foundation’s recent projects have included the new Charger Patio project and Tile Wall murals to honor the classes of 2020 and 2021.

“We are new to the local school foundation world. The other local high schools have strong foundations with solid fundraising track records, so we have a lot of ground to make up,” said Rechelle Ringer, DPHS Foundation president, in a news release. “We have worked really hard the past two years in preparation for this moment.

“We had incredibly successful short-term fundraisers during the pandemic and have raised over $28,000 to date through our annual campaign this fall. The ROUND UP is our first large-scale outreach to our community at large, and we are excited to work together in such a fun way.”

Local businesses can donate items for the auctions and/or become corporate sponsors by contacting Ms. Naretto at fundraising@dphsfoundation.org.

