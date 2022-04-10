Dos Pueblos girls lacrosse takes down Thacher 19-7

On Friday, Dos Pueblos beat Thacher in girls lacrosse 19-7 during a home game.

“This was our second match against Thacher, but it was on the heels of playing Santa Barbara yesterday. It’s not common to play two days in a row, and with temperatures hovering around 95º both days, it was certainly going to be tough to keep our heads and hearts in the game. But that’s what our girls did tonight,” said Coach Samantha Limkeman.

“Despite the roaring heat, we went out quickly and scored the first two goals,” said Coach Limkeman.

Thacher answered quickly to tie up the game. However, Lauren Elliott began taking the draw and really took off. Lauren had eight draw controls over the game. And about ten minutes into the game, Elliott scored her third goal of the game for her 100th career goal, an accomplishment that earned copious applause from both the crowd and her team.

In this eight season of DP girls Lacrosse ever, only two other players have scored at least 100 goals – Olivia Geyling in 2020 and Avery Ball, who recorded her 100th goal in February. Elliott, like Ball, is a junior who endured shortened seasons due to COVID-19, delaying her accomplishment.

Elliott was on fire in the matchup, scoring six goals on Friday to go along with two assists and four caused turnovers (two of which were interceptions). Elliott was simply on fire tonight. She was all over the field and in the right spot at the right time.

“(Elliott) really gave her all this entire game and never let up. Her skill and her positive attitude is something many of our younger players look up to and we’re so happy and proud of Lauren for achieving this great accomplishment tonight,” said Limkeman.

“At the half it was 11-5, and (we) hoped to get the goal differential to 10, which would cause running time. It took until there were 10-minutes left in the game for us to hit a 16-6 lead. And from there we just continued to keep possession and hold our defense strong,” said Limkeman.

“Eloise Shea, a freshman and defender has moved into a midfield position more often now and her ground ball controls and speed is something I’m really excited about seeing more of that on the field,” said Limkeman

The other leading defenders tonight were Gracie Fuentes, Yesenia Valdez and Lauren Lee, who all collectively split 12 caused turnovers.

Maddie Nees contributed four interceptions, two ground ball wins, and eleven saves. Other points were scored by Avery Ball, who had six goals and three assists, and Alice Sperling had one goal. Makayla Severson, Mia Termond and Caitlin Duncan each had 2 goals.

The Chargers improved to a 12-1 overall record, 4-0 in league play.

Dos Pueblos plays Cate School on Tuesday and San Marcos on Thursday.

