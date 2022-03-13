Dos Pueblos High School Foundation hoping to raise $50,000 at inaugural ROUND UP event

Tickets to the Dos Pueblos High School Foundation inaugural ROUND UP event, scheduled for April 9, went on sale this month.

The ROUND UP, which will take place at the Frog Bar & Grill at the Glen Annie Golf Club in Goleta, has a goal of raising $50,000 to help supplement funding for Dos Pueblos High School through business and community partnerships.

“We are excited to be able to do an in-person event. There are so many school programs we want to support this year, so we hope to host more than 200 community supporters at the ROUND UP,” said Rechelle Ringer, president of the DPHS Foundation,

The ROUND UP includes options for participation in a golf tournament, dinner and live and silent auctions, as well as live entertainment and dancing. Funds raised will be used for curriculum enhancements, special projects, facilities improvements and campus beautification.

John Palminteri will be the master of ceremonies, and professional auctioneer Alicia Williams will preside over the live auction. Attendees can attend both the golf tournament and the ROUND UP event or choose one or the other.

Corporate sponsors include Carpe Data, American Riviera Bank, Mullen & Henzell, Taylor Farms, Justina Pham DDS, Folded Hills Winery Ranch Farmstead, Union Bank, Camino Real Marketplace, Community West Bank, Smart & Final, The Towbes Group and White & Grube Orthodontists.

“Support from community businesses has been amazing. We have almost 100 donated silent and live auction items and have already raised more than $17,000 thanks to our corporate sponsors,” said Ms. Ringer, “Tickets are on sale now through March 29, but we hope to sell out before then.”

The DPHS Foundation was founded in 2015 and provides strategic guidance and funding for projects that enhance school facilities as well as supporting all Dos Pueblos students to excel and achieve excellence in academics and extracurricular endeavors. The Foundation is committed to helping raise needed funds to continue to improve the public high school experience and to help bridge the gap between public school funding and the true cost of a comprehensive and high-quality education. Recent projects include the new Charger Patio project and Tile Wall murals to honor the classes of 2020 and 2021.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com