Dos Pueblos High School Foundation starts campaign

The Dos Pueblos High School Foundation hopes to raise $50,000 by Thanksgiving through what it plans will be an annual campaign.

The effort is called the Charger Champions Circle.

According to a news release, funds raised by the Charger Champions Circle’ campaign will fill the gap between income the school needs and the amount allocated by the state and the Santa Barbara Unified School District. The foundation stressed the money’s importance for the school’s academic success and the operations of its facilities.

The money also goes to program and facilities improvement projects through the foundation’s grants.

“As a relatively new organization, the work of the foundation to date has been focused on smaller, short-term projects. But we have spent the past year re-evaluating our priorities and establishing a plan for sustainable fundraising,” foundation President Rechelle Ringer said in the news release. “Significant work has gone into getting us to this moment, so we are excited to launch the Charger Champion Circle campaign and are looking forward to seeing our community’s response.”

The news release pointed out that Dos Pueblos High School is highly regarded for its academic programs, which include Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, Dual Enrollment (in partnership with Santa Barbara City College), English Learner, Career Technical Education (including its internationally recognized Engineering Academy), Honors, and Special Education courses.

“The foundation completed impressive projects over the past two years, despite the pandemic, thanks to the generosity of our community,” said Nancy Naretto, vice president of fundraising. “From providing pandemic financial assistance to families in need to creating outdoor space with the new Charger Patio to the mosaic tribute walls for the graduating classes of 2020 and 2021, the community has been incredibly supportive despite very difficult times.

“As we move into a new model and envision larger initiatives, we have no doubt our community will show up again,” she said.

To donate to the foundation, go to dphsfoundation.org.

