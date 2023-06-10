Dos Pueblos High School presents diplomas to class of 2023

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Dos Pueblos High School senior Diego Diaz addresses his fellow graduates during the commencement at Scott O’Leary Stadium.

“Pomp and Circumstance,” played by the school band, rang through Scott O’Leary Stadium as the seniors of Dos Pueblos High School were walking on the field to begin graduation.

On Thursday evening, approximately 500 seniors received their diploma and celebrated their time at Dos Pueblos at the annual graduation service.

Although the weather was gloomy at the Goleta school, spirits were bright as the seniors could be seen with infectious smiles as proud friends and families looked on.

The Jazz Choir began the graduation with its own rendition of the National Anthem, followed by a cover of Billy Joel’s “Vienna,” which ended with an eruption of loud cheers from the crowd.

Fans of “Toy Story” wear graduation caps with the film’s characters Jessica and Woody during the Dos Pueblos High School commencement.

Jacquelin Ramirez Rodriguez then shared opening remarks to the Dos Pueblos community, which she did first in Spanish and then in English. The graduating senior shared her gratitude to the school and teachers as well as her desire to “celebrate everyone’s hard work.”

The microphone was then passed to Principal Bill Woodard.

He reflected on the class of 2023, saying that “even though a pandemic disrupted so much of your high school experience, despite changes in college admission requirements, despite changes in the bell schedule, and despite your own challenges on and off campus, you have become the highest achieving senior class in all of Santa Barbara County.”

Edo Barel, the Associated Student Body president, gave a comedic and light-hearted speech, about why the class of 2023 got the “worst” in comparison to any other class. He cracked jokes about the pandemic and what it took away from the class, but eventually turned his speech into a beautiful reflection on what to be grateful for.

After a couple more student remarks, the graduates were finally ready to walk across the stage and receive the diplomas that they have all worked hard for.

Family and loved ones of graduating senior David Gasper cheer as his name is announced during the commencement at Scott O’Leary Stadium.

At the end of the celebration, the sun was finally peeking out of the clouds as Gracie Fuentes, the senior class president, gave her closing remarks.

“I encourage you, with whatever your passion may be, to pursue it. Whether big or small, and no matter if it is tomorrow or 20 years from now, I believe it is never too late to do something you love.”

Ms. Fuentes then asked the class to rise, and with cheer and applause, the members of the class of 2023 threw their caps up in the air and officially graduated from Dos Pueblos High School.

