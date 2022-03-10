Dos Pueblos lacrosse team beats Louisville High School

The Dos Pueblos girls lacrosse team defeated Louisville 21-1 in an away game Tuesday.

“This game saw 12 different girls get goals!” Chargers Coach Sam Limkeman told the News-Press in an email. “Notable mentions include: Autumn Litten with four goals, and Mia Termond and Eloise Shea each with a hat trick, which is three goals. Eloise Shea and freshman Quinn Gleason with their first DP career goals! “Autumn Litten, Cait Duncan dominated on groundball wins during chaotic scuffles,” the coach said. “Lauren Elliott dominated once again on the draw with six controls.

“Gracie Fuentes and Yesenia Valdez each had three caused turnovers, which is a high stat to earn defensively. It is what kept the ball on our attacking half of the field,” Limkeman said.

“It was a fun game to see so many of our freshman and newer players getting stats and controlling the ball,” the coach said.

Dos Pueblos is now 5-0 and is playing the Royal Highlanders of Simi Valley today. This weekend, the Chargers will host the Gold Coast Tournament.

— Katherine Zehnder