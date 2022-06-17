Dos Pueblos Little League team wins championship

COURTESY PHOTO

The Dos Pueblos Little League 8U All Star Team defeated Goleta Valley South Little League to take the District 63 championship.

By ROBERT M. RUIZ

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS-PRESS

The Dos Pueblos Little League 8U All Star Team captured the District 63 Championship in a stunning extra inning victory over Goleta Valley South Little League on Wednesday night.

For the fourth time this tournament, DPLL found themselves playing from behind after the early innings. And for the fourth time, DPLL found a way to win it.

Colin Ruiz pitched four innings, striking out four batters. Teagan Hug closed the door for the final three innings without giving up a hit.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, DPLL was down 7-3. Four singles by Luke Connolly, Dax Snowden, Teagan Hug, and Kai Holmes drove in two runs to bring DPLL to within two. Reid Wilson hit a two-run double to left center to tie the game and send it into extra innings.

GVSLL scored one run in the 7th to regain the lead, but DPLL wasn’t ready to quit. In the bottom of the seventh, with two outs and two men on, Dax Snowden hit a walk off a single to score Ruiz and take the title.

Leading the hitting for DPLL was Snowden and Hug with three hits apiece. Wilson, Holmes, Gonzalez and Connolly each had two hits.

The DPLL All star team consists of Jeremiah Bodenhamer, Reid Wilson, Aidan Gonzalez, Dax Snowden, Easton Jones, Kai Holmes, Isaiah Fennell, Colin Ruiz, Lincoln Moran, Luke Connolly, Ethan Sierra and Teagan Hug.

Editor’s note: Robert M. Ruiz is one of the Dos Pueblos team’s three coaches.

