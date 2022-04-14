Dos Pueblos loses to Cabrillo track and field team

The Cabrillo track and field team beat Dos Pueblos Tuesday.

“We had a really strong match versus Cabrillo despite incredibly challenging weather conditions, coming out on top in all events in each division and beating many of our own personal records at a key point in our season,” Dos Pueblos Coach Sara Richardson told the News-Press. “On the track, boys JV earned the top placements in the 200m dash with Aaron Carreno PRing at 26 seconds,Evan Hill PRing at 26.51, and Makai Callis PRing at 26.8!

“In the distance races, Eli Richardson earned a PR and took first place in the 800m dash. Will Matthews took first place in the 1600m mile earning a PR in both the 1600m and the 800m races today.”

“Varsity boys runners Connor Dolan and Eric Roldan took first and second in the 400m dash, running their personal best time,” Coach Richardson said. “In distance races, at the varsity level, freshman Eamon Gordon took first place earning his personal best for the challenging 3200m. And on the field, Conor Dolan jumped his personal best clearing a height of 5’9!”

“The JV Girls team met personal records across the board predicting a strong finish to our season and an exciting future for this class of athletes in seasons to come!” Richardson said.

Cléhann Howard, Kaley Orquiola, and Alex Rodgers placed first through third in the highly competitive 100m dash, with personal records from both Cléhann and Alex. Grace Hu and Gabriella “Gabby” Ferrara both set personal records, taking first and second place in the 200m dash. Finally, Phoebe J. Ramirez took first place in the 400m dash with a PR of 1:15.14a.

“Despite challenging wind conditions on the field, Emily Raymond earned her personal best by clearing 4′ 7″ in high jump and taking first place,” Richardson said. “In the long jump, Cléhann Howard and Sophie Dent both earned a PR to take first and second place.

“Our strong varsity girls team continues to show improvements with Eva Vigil Garcia earning a PR in the 800m race and Phoebe Wolfe Lyons earning a PR to take first place in the 1600m mile,” Richardson said. “In the challenging 3200m race, Reese Wahlberg earned first place after working through a tough injury this season ultimately earning a PR take and first place. Sophie Saleh also had a great race in the 3200m, earning a PR of 13:05.01a.”

On the field, senior Kaelani Butler cleared 7′ 0″ in pole vault placing first and earning a personal record in the event. Senior Bernice Gomez Chavez jumped her best this season placing well in both the pole vault and long jumps.

