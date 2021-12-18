Dos Pueblos, Pacific tie in girls soccer

The Dos Pueblos and Pacifica girls soccer teams tied during a match Friday.

Neither team scored during the away game.

“We tied an evenly fought match against Pacifica. Our second time playing them in three days!” Coach Ivan Luna told the News-Press in an email. “The team created chances, and the best one came at the last minute of the game, but unfortunately we hit the crossbar and the game ended right after. It was a great game, and the team fought hard even with tired legs

“My shout out goes to Ava Frank as she came in and gave the team a bolt of energy off the bench,” Luna said. “It was clear she was on the field to win the game. Another notable performance came from Natalie Carranza, who did well to receive on the wings and move the ball forward.”

The Royals are now 0-5-3.

— Dave Mason