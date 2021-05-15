Dos Pueblos places first in video contest

SANTA BARBARA — Students from Dos Pueblos High School won first place in a video contest held by the Santa Barbara County Water Agency, which challenged students to create 30-second videos on the theme “DIY the Water Wise Way.”

This was the 22nd year the Water Agency has held the WaterWise contest for high school students. About 30 students from five schools submitted videos this year.

Students from Dos Pueblos won first place for their video titled “DIY and Stay Water Wise,” which earned $1,000 for the school and $500 for their efforts provided by Carillo Engineers. A group from Pioneer Valley High School also took home the first place prize for their Spanish submission titled “Hazlo Tú Mismo.”

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School students won second place for their video “5 Easy Ways to Save Water.” The school will receive $500, and students will collect a $250 prize from Geosyntec Consultants.

Students from Dos Pueblos High School dominated other areas of the contest, winning a third place award for the video “Easy Water Saving,” an honorable mention for “Water Saving Tips with Gabe and Ben,” and the People’s Choice Award for “DIY and Stay Water Wise,” which garnered over 3,400 likes on YouTube.

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School also won an honorable mention for the video “Ayuda Ahorrar Agua.” The school will receive $100 and students will collect car wash vouchers from Splash n’ Dash Recycled Water Car Wash.

To view all submitted videos and learn more about contest sponsors, visit waterwisesb.org/hsvc.

— Madison Hirneisen