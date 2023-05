Elizabeth Yancey, a senior at Dos Pueblos High School, competed Saturday in the CIF track and field finals at Moorpark High School.

She competed in the 100m hurdles and ran a personal best of 15.41 seconds. She finished in fourth place.

She also participated in the long jump, where she cleared 16′ 6.25″, which gave her a ninth-place finish.

“Despite getting a late start to the season, she finished as the team’s standout student-athlete,” said head coach David Jackson.

— Annika Bahnsen