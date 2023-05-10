Dos Pueblos student wins in poetry at Sister Cities showcase

BONNIE CARROLL PHOTO

Ryan Calkins holds her first-place poetry award. She won it at the 2023 Santa Barbara Sister Cities Board Artists and Authors Showcase. From left are Melinda Palacio, the 2023 Santa Barbara poet laureate; Ryan; Bill Woodard, Dos Pueblos High School principal; Lucile Vea, vice chair of the Santa Barbara Sister Cities Board. and Gil and Marti Garcia of the Santa Barbara-Puerto Vallarta Sister Cities Committee.

The first-place poetry winner of the 2023 Santa Barbara Sister Cities Board Artists and Authors Showcase was Dos Pueblos High School student Ryan Calkins.

Her winning poem was titled “Peace in the Garden.”

She was presented her award by Dos Pueblos Principal Bill Woodard and Judge Melinda Palacio, who is the newly installed 2023 Santa Barbara poet laureate.

Santa Barbara Sister Cities Board Vice Chair Lucile Vea, and Gil and Marti Garcia, Santa Barbara Puerto Vallarta Sister Cities Committee members, presented Ms. Calkins with the first place poetry prize check of $250.

The Santa Barbara Sister Cities Board Young Artists and Authors Showcase theme for this year’s competition was ­­­­­­­­­“Peace by Piece Food Security in my Community.”

The second- and third-place winners were also announced. Brook Mitchell took second place, with her poem titled “I am an Oak Tree.” She won a $150 prize. “Counting Pennies” by Penelope Welsh won third place — a $100 prize.

The winning artists of the Showcase included first place, Leighton Willow Smith; second place, April Harper, and third place, Sebatian Cadwell.

A collection of art submissions also came from young artists in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico with prizes awarded.

For information on the winners or how to enter the competition, visit sistercities.org/yaas.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com