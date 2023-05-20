Dos Pueblos students to perform ‘High School Musical!’

GOLETA — Dos Pueblos Theatre Company is putting on “High School Musical!” on May 26.

The production is fully led and put together by Dos Pueblos High School theater students. Leyla Bulton and Jack Forgea are the directors.

The musical chronicles a high school love story, as the main characters Troy and Gabriella find themselves choosing between music and school.

Tickets are $8 for general admission, $5 for seniors and students, and free for children 10 and under.

The performance will be at 7 p.m. May 26 at the Elings Performing Arts Center at Dos Pueblos High School, 7266 Alameda Ave., Goleta.

— Kira Logan