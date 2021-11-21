Dos Pueblos succeeds at CIF-SS Championships

The Dos Pueblos Chargers cross country team performed well Saturday at the CIF-SS Championships.

“Today was a solid effort by our No. 1 runners, Phoebe (Wolfe Lyons) and Eamon (Gordon), to lead their teams to state,” Coach Jen Brown told the News-Press in an email.

“Both our No. 2 runners, Tyler (Jamieson) and Ellie (Gleason), had their best race days this season, and the rest of our top five really filled the gap, finishing close behind each other. That’s the epitome of teamwork in cross-country racing,” Brown said.

The Dos Pueblos boys came in seventh place in D3 with 192 points, and the DP girls came in fifth place in the D3 with 183 points.

“Today was an incredible day for Dos Pueblos cross-country, not only in terms of how both teams performed, but also the significance historically of taking two teams to State. I don’t believe this has ever happened at DP before. We need to check the record books!” said Coach Brown.

Placing 20th was Phoebe Wolfe Lyons with a time of 18:53.9.

Placing 27th was Elliot Gleason (19:15.5).

Placing 43rd was Sarah Dent (19:56.6).

Placing 52nd was Reese Wahlberg (20:06.7).

Placing 60th was Samsara Chahine (20:15.9).

Placing 68th was Ruby Heinrich (20:27.5).

Placing 85th was London Wahlberg (20:48.1).

Placing 25th was Eamon Gordon (15:53.4).

Placing 26th was Luciani Koroshec (15:53.4).

Placing 55th was Orlando Ye (16:35.1).

Placing 59th was Tyler Jamieson (16:39.7).

Placing 67th was Edward Bi (16:44.4).

Placing 107th was Andrew Brennan (17:49.4).Placing 108th was Dominic Corral (17:52.3).

