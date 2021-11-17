Dos Pueblos succeeds in cross country at CIS-SS Prelims

COURTESY PHOTOS

Head Coach Jen Brown expressed pride in the Dos Pueblos cross country athletes after their performance at the CIF-SS Prelims at Mt. SAC.

The Dos Pueblos girls cross country team earned fifth place with 236 points last weekend at the CIF-SS Prelims at Mt. SAC.

The Chargers’ boys team placed eighth with 283 points.

Here are the stats from Head Coach Jen Brown:

— Placing 24th in D3/8th in the heat was Eamon Gordon, with a time of 16:12.7.

— Placing 13th in the heat was Luci Koroshec, with a time of 16:28.6.

— Placing 23rd was Orlando Ye, with a time of 16:56.7

— Placing 24th was Edward Bi, with a time of 16:56.9.

— Placing 39th was Tyler Jamieson with a time of 17:20.5.

— Placing 35th/(12th in heat) was Phoebe Wolfe Lyons with a time of 20:21.0.

— Placing 13th was Sarah Dent, with a time of 20.21.7.

— Placing 20th was Ellie Gleason, with a time of 20.43.4

— Placing 27th was Ruby Heinrich with a time of 21:00.

— Placing 30th was Reese Wahlberg with a time of 21:04.2.

Brown talked about the results in an email to the News-Press.

“The boys knew today was the day they needed everything to come together,” the coach said. “I’m very pleased with their teamwork.

“Eamon ran a strong race for his first time on this course, sticking with the front pack even after a punishing first mile pace before the hills. Luci really stepped up his game and ran one of his best races of the season, followed by strong performances by Orlando, Edward, and Tyler to take them through to the finals,” Brown said. “I’m also incredibly proud of our newer runners, freshman Andy Brennan, and sophomore Dominic Corral. Mt. SAC is a big stage for them to learn to race and they accepted the challenge.”

“DP girls came into the race ranked 5th in D3 and raced to 5th place overall. They did what they needed to do today to ensure a strong performance next week at the finals,” the coach said. “Sarah Dent ran a fantastic race, regaining our No. 2 spot on the team and finishing steps behind Phoebe.”

“It was a proud couple of days for Channel League and fun to see San Marcos and Santa Barbara boys pass through to finals as well,” Brown said.

