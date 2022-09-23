Dos Pueblos teacher to receive Extraordinary Educator award

SANTA BARBARA — Terri Ingram, the Dos Pueblos High School culinary arts teacher, has been named the winner of the 2022 Extraordinary Educator award from the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County.

The nonprofit will present Chef Ingram with the award at its 11th annual Hoedown, set for 5-9 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum, 129 Castillo St., Santa Barbara.

DSASBC recognizes extraordinary educators for their outstanding work with individuals with Down syndrome and others with special needs in the community.

Chef Ingram has been the Culinary Arts teacher at Dos Pueblos High School for 11 years, and DSASBC said she is a master at inclusion.

Chef Ingram started a Coffee Cart and the SpEd Café at Dos Pueblos, where students work on real-life skills.

Past recipients of the Extraordinary Educator award include Goleta Union School District’s adaptive physical education teacher Michael Galvan, El Camino School’s Linda Sparkuhl, Brandon School’s Jackie Zaida, Alpha Resource Center’s Amy Buesker, special education/transition teacher Cindy Rief, Goleta Valley Junior High School special education teacher Cameron Stewart, Brandon School’s Laura Herrera and Peabody Charter School’s Danelle Hurtdao.

The Oct. 1 event will feature a barbecue dinner and dancing to live music from The Dusty Jugz (The Rincons), silent auction and activities for kids.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for kids and include dinner and dancing. To purchase, go to www.dsasbc.org.

— Dave Mason