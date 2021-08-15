Double standard, power grab

Once again, we see a double standard playing out.

This time concerning face masks.

Recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the CDC and the Biden Administration called for us to wear face masks again, even if we’re vaccinated. Why? Because of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

However, some troubling facts arise. The CDC failed to present the data behind the newly updated mask guidance.

Second, there is no test for the Delta variant. So how do they know the spread isn’t a milder form of the original COVID-19 virus?

Third, many doctors say the vaccines work against the Delta virus. So why the hysteria from the media and Democrats?

Fourth, why are so many big name Democrats not wearing masks? (Look at Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Gavin Newsom, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.)

Fifth, Michael Osterholm, one of President Joe Biden’s Wuhan COVID-19 advisers, said most masks are not effective, other than the N95 masks.

So what is the point of telling us to wear masks?

Fifth, why are Americans being forced to wear masks, when thousands of illegals are crossing our southern border, who have not been tested or have the virus or are not wearing masks?

Finally, why did former President Barack Obama throw a massive 700-person birthday party despite the variant surge?

Rules for us, but not for them?

Pay attention, America.

“Fool me once, same on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.”

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria