Double trouble

Twins lead to romantic misunderstandings in UCSB’s ‘Twelfth Night’

UCSB students will perform director Irwin Appel’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” by the UCSB Lagoon.

The UCSB Theater/Dance Department is turning to William Shakespeare as it presents its first in-person production since the pandemic started.

Students will perform their Naked Shakes production of “Twelfth Night” at 5 p.m. Sept. 3 and 1 and 5 p.m. Sept. 4 outdoors on the Commencement Green by the UCSB Lagoon.

Admission is free.

“Twelfth Night” is about Sebastian and his twin sister Viola, who look alike in an uncanny way. After they’re separated in a shipwreck, they believe each other is dead.





That leads to a bunch of misunderstandings in this Shakespearean romantic comedy, which also involves Duke Orsino and Countess Olivia. The duke and countess are interested in the twins, and that sets the stage for this comedy.

Shakespeare is believed to have written “Twelfth Night” as entertainment for the closing 12th night of the Christmas season.

The outdoor UCSB production of “Twelfth Night” is directed and adapted by Irwin Appel.

Audience members at the outdoor UCSB production are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs and dress appropriately for the weather. Everyone will be asked to wear masks and stay six feet or more from other parties of audience members.

Shakespeare’s other comedies, by the way, include “All’s Well That Ends Well,” “As You Like It,” “The Comedy of Errors,” “Cymbeline,” “The Merchant of Venice” and “Measure for Measure.”

Three particularly hilarious ones are “Love’s Labour’s Lost,” “Much Ado about Nothing” and “The Merry Wives of Windsor.” An especially imaginative comedy is “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

