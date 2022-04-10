Doubling down on obtuse abject failure

COURTESY IMAGE

Let’s discuss the phenomenally fruitless efforts by county (and state) government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by way of spending inordinate amounts of time and energy, along with stupendous amounts of your money.

Santa Barbara County set a goal in 2015 to reduce its emissions 15% (below 2007 levels) by 2020 via their Energy & Climate Action Plan. However, instead of reducing emissions by 15%, county emissions actually increased 14%, meaning county officials were off target by 29%, on their way to spending well over a quarter of a billion dollars. (That amount is just for one of their measures — the plant that converts trash to energy and compost.)

Considering this failure, the county is now abandoning the 2007 emission metric!

Moreover, county supervisors have determined that “measures with an educational/outreach component driven by voluntary participation limit achievement potential. Voluntary measures must be complemented with regulatory or administrative mechanisms (read that mandate) to assure a target is achieved.”

Translation? The supervisors are abandoning the concept of consent of the governed because the public is not following their lead. That reminds me of the saying, “A leader with no one following them is just a person on a walk!”

The fact here is that every resident is free to go all electric in their house, to install solar panels at very low cost, and to purchase either an all-electric vehicle or a hybrid vehicle. But politicians and activists have not been able to convince the public to do so voluntarily, so now they want to impose mandates!

That alone is an admission that the rhetoric about the earth going into meltdown mode in the next eight years is neither convincing nor fooling anyone, except the climate action cottage industry that has been making bank on all the same for the past 30 years.

The new No. 1 goal of the climate action plan? Restrict natural gas hookups in new construction.

The big problem here, besides the fact that natural gas is preferred by the public and cheaper than electricity, is that we don’t have enough electricity to go all electric with respect to home energy use or in the transportation sector.

In fact, California imports more electricity than any other state in the union — a whopping 25% of what we consume.

Moreover, things are going to get a lot worse when Diablo Canyon shuts down. With the closure of Diablo and San Onofre nuclear power plants, California will have lost a whopping 20% of its base load production of electricity, which by the way, was greenhouse gas free! Hence, putting all our eggs in this one basket is a recipe for routine blackouts!

Another whopping failure? Public transit.

Despite all the shaming and cajoling, not to mention the tens of millions of dollars spent on buses, rail, etc., the number of people using public transit has plummeted by a whopping 30% in general and by 70% via the Clean Air Express and Coast Express services.

Moreover, the county concedes adoption of electric vehicles has barely reached 1% of all passenger vehicles.

Even if electric vehicles constituted 15% of all vehicles (matching the State’s 2025 goal to reach 15% of sales), the resulting emissions reduction would be less than 2%.

What is not included in the analysis?

More electric vehicles are purchased in California than in any other state (40% of the total), but they are only driven an average of 5,000 miles per year meaning they are not the primary vehicle of the household! Talk about fool’s gold!

How many billions of taxpayer monies will climate activist politicians continue to spend before they realize people don’t want what they are selling — er, mandating? And more importantly, that what they are doing isn’t working!

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.