Doubts surface about hit-and-run suspect’s competence

Man accused of running down a good Samaritan while evading police

The attorneys for a Santa Barbara man charged with running down a good Samaritan trying to stop him from driving away from a police traffic stop contend their client is mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Cary Glenn Allen, 43, of Santa Barbara, appeared in court Tuesday to set dates for a preliminary hearing on two felony cases, and a probation violation hearing on a misdemeanor case.

However, both matters were stopped after his attorneys declared their doubts about his competency, Senior Deputy District Attorney Megan Chanda told the News-Press.

“The defense attorneys declared a doubt as to the defendant’s competency …,” she said. “Criminal proceedings have been suspended, and two doctors have been appointed to evaluate the defendant to determine whether he is competent to stand trial. We return to court for the doctors’ reports on 7/25.”

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced June 9 that charges had been filed against Mr. Allen in connection with the June 6 hit-and-run incident in Santa Barbara.

Prosecutors charged him with four felony counts – Aggravated Mayhem, Assault with a Deadly Weapon for personally inflicted great bodily injury upon the victim, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Permanent Injury and Evading an Officer Causing Injury.

Mr. Allen is also charged with two misdemeanor counts – Hit and Run Driving (resulting in property damage) and Domestic Violence Contempt of Court.

Further, prosecutors allege that he was out on bail in another case, in which he is charged with one felony count of Corporal Injury to a Spouse and one misdemeanor count of Domestic Violence Contempt of Court. As to the felony count, prosecutors say Mr. Allen was previously convicted of Battery Upon a Spouse, and granted probation in that case on Jan. 23.

If convicted of all charges and found in violation of probation, he faces a maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison, prosecutors said.

Mr. Allen was arraigned on June 8, when he pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied all special allegations.

He was arrested on June 6 following a police pursuit after a disturbance in the 1900 block of De La Vina Street. Santa Barbara Police responded at 12:25 p.m., where the reporting party said someone had been pounding on the windows and attempting to enter a locked door of a local business.

Officers contacted the suspect, Mr. Allen, without incident. He was asked to leave the property and he complied, but as he left he allegedly hit a retaining wall. And police followed

The officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 2000 block of Bath Street, at which time a pedestrian dubbed a good Samaritan by police attempted to prevent the vehicle from leaving by standing in front of it, police said.

The driver, Mr. Allen, allegedly struck the good Samaritan, fled the scene, and a police pursuit was initiated.

Officers rendered life-saving measures and medical aid to the victim until Fire Department Personnel and AMR Paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to Cottage Hospital with serious injuries.

A police investigation determined the Bath Street incident was not a traffic collision but an alleged intentional act by the driver to strike the good Samaritan with his vehicle.

Officers were able to arrest Mr. Allen in the 2300 block of Carlton Way at 1:36 p.m.

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com