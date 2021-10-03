DOUDS, Elizabeth Mathis

April 19, 1933 – July 22, 2021

Elizabeth Douds passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born in Gilmore ,Texas and was the third of Clemmie and Mildred Mathis’ seven children. She was predeceased by her loving husband William Douds, sister Marguerite McMillan, brothers Clemmie Mathis, Jr. and Michael Mathis.

Elizabeth was amazing and could light up a room with her unique style, vivacious personality, quick wit and strong will. She had a real zest for: live music, travel, fashion and was an avid reader of current events. She was also an avid outdoor person spending many days fishing with her dad, camping with her husband, working in her amazing garden producing many types of fruits and vegetables or watching her favorite sporting events. Elizabeth was an active member of the Santa Ynez Valley Elks, and a volunteer with the Santa Ynez Valley American Legion.