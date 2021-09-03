Home Local Douglas Family Preserve
Douglas Family Preserve

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
The 70-acre Douglas Family Preserve graces Santa Barbara. It’s located near the intersection of  Cliff Drive and Las Positas Road in the Mesa neighborhood. For more information, go to www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/parksrec/parks/features/passiveopenspaces/douglasfam.asp.
