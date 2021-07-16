Home Local Douglas Family Preserve
RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
The Douglas Family Preserve remains a popular park for people and their dogs on the Mesa. The 70-acre site is near the intersection of Cliff Drive and Las Positas Road. It was acquired by the Trust for Public Lands in 1996 and transferred to the city of Santa Barbara the next year. The park has more than three miles of trails and features trees varying from Monterey pine to coastal live oaks. For more information, go to www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/parksrec/parks/features/passiveopenspaces/douglasfam.asp.
