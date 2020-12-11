DOW, James R., DDS

11/7/1929 – 12/5/2020

Dr. James R. Dow passed peacefully on December 5, 2020 at home. We are thankful for his presence in our lives. Jim practiced dentistry 33 years in Goleta. He was active in many social and civic organizations. He retired to follow his passion for art. He exhibited in many local galleries.

He is survived by Patricia Dow, wife of 67 years, his son Steve Dow, daughter-in-law Peggy Dow, daughter Anne D. Beemer, son-in-law Randy Beemer, and his grandchildren Michael Dow, Sarah Hart, Rachel Dow, Jake Dow and Allie Dow.

His ashes will be interred at All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church. A service to celebrate his life will be held in the future. To leave an online memory, please visit the Welch-Ryce-Haider website. He will be missed by all who knew him.