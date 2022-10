COURTESY PHOTO

Down Mountain Lights is known for its mix of 1970s hits and current music.

SANTA BARBARA — Down Mountain Lights will perform 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Stearns Wharf.

The Santa Barbara band is known for its mix of upbeat 1970s grooves and current hits.

The Wednesday concerts at Stearns Wharf have been leading up to the pier’s 150th anniversary celebration, set for this Saturday.

For more information, see the story on today’s front page and stearnswharf.org/stearns-wharf-to-celebrate-150th-anniversary,

— Dave Mason