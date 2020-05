Santa Barbara expresses itself with outdoor art and comments

Artists and writers are taking to the streets and sidewalks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To see their works, just look down.

Above, one resident recreated Leonardo Da Vinci’s famous Mona Lisa painting, but with the twist of a mask on her face and a cat in her arms.

Below and right, feelings were expressed on the 700 block of State Street.

CHARLOTTE ALEXANDER PHOTO

MONA LISA