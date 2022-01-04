Downtown recycling center temporary closed

MarBorg’s recycling center in downtown Santa Barbara closed Monday as the disposal company struggled to staff the location during a wave of COVID-19 cases.

Bryan Latchford, City of Santa Barbara Sustainability & Resilience spokesperson, said the closure is expected to last for at least a week, per recent Center for Disease Control guidance allowing five-day isolation periods for asymptomatic individuals.

MarBorg’s Goleta recycling center remains open at 20 David Love Place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Its construction and demolition facility at 119 N Quarantina St. is operating from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

South Coast Recycling and Transfer Station, at 4430 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

– Annelise Hanshaw