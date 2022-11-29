DP cross country places 14th at State Championship

COURTESY PHOTO

From top left, Coach Budd Jamieson, senior Luci Koroshec, senior Tyler Jamieson, senior Orlando Ye, sophomore Andrew Brennan, freshman Cullen Gully, sophomore Eli Richardson, Coach David Jackson, sophomore Eamon Gordon, freshman Ashton Smedley, Coach Michael Smedley, junior William Matthews and freshman Oliver Saleh of the Dos Pueblos cross country team.

The Dos Pueblos High School cross country team competed at the Div. 3 State Championship on Saturday, finishing in 14th of 25 teams.

Accomplishing personal bests were senior Luci Koroshec, senior Tyler Jamieson and Ashton Smedley. Smedley improved his personal best by 33 seconds.

“There were team-wide health complications beyond our control, so we refocused on things we could control,” said Coach David Jackson. “This setback puts in perspective the high value of good rest and recovery. Most importantly, they all came out of season uninjured and our staff unwavering in our mission of empowering athletes and fostering community. We’ll recover and celebrate our whole team’s accomplishments at our end of season banquet next Sunday night.”

– Matt Smolensky