DP cross country turns in strong performance

The Dos Pueblos High School cross country teams hosted the Dos Pueblos Invitational on Saturday, with both teams turning in strong performances at the event.

The boys team took first place in the freshman and sophomore races, as well as in the overall boys sweepstakes. The team also took second in both the junior and senior races.

The girls team finished first in the freshman race, while taking second in the sophomore race and in the overall girls sweepstakes.

Top performances for the boys team included Eamon Gordon, who took first in the sophomore race, Ashton Smedley, who took first in the freshman race, Oliver Saleh, who took second in the freshman race, Tyler Jamieson, who finished third in the senior race, and Dominic Corral, who took third in the junior race.

“The freshmen boys ran an exciting race to start the day. When Oliver Saleh and Ashton Smedley get to race together, fast times happen,” said boys Coach David Jackson. Eamon Gordon’s solo performance in the sophomore boys race led to the fastest time of the day, which is a testament to his fitness. We’ve been training through the past few weeks, and he could have settled for slower, but he’s healthy and looking ahead to November. Dominic Corral stepped up to lead our Juniors squad, and continues to show why he’s the glue that holds our Varsity together. Tyler Jamieson continues his excellent senior season, really taking the race out competitively with LB Poly’s duo. His time marks our closest 1-2 punch of the season. We’re building towards championship season in couple weeks, and health is our most important concern “

Among the girls, Phoebe Wolfe Lyons finished first in the senior race, Ellie Gleason took second in the senior race, Sophie Saleh took second in the junior race, Cate Bishop finished second in the freshman race and Ashley Hansen took third in the freshman race.

“We had an open week on our schedule so we were able to put on the Dos Pueblos Invitational once again. Everyone participated, but it was really good to give our runners whom we haven’t been able to take to Clovis, Woodbridge and Mt. SAC invitationals an opportunity to race. A big thanks to our parents who came out strong and acted as course monitors, and in other roles. We couldn’t have put this meet on without them,” said girls Coach Micks Purnell. “Phoebe Wolfe Lyons ran another great race. Ellie Gleason, who was a little off at Clovis last week, seemed to bounce back strong today. They both gave way to Camille Lindsay of Poly off the start in the senior girls race and then tracked her down and ran away from her. Sophie Saleh had a magnificent effort in the junior race though she came in second to Evelyn Hernandez Lujan of Poly. And I thought Cate Bishop ran really smart but tough to claim second in the girls freshman race.”

The teams will next travel to the Mt. SAC Invitational on Friday, followed by the Santa Barbara County Cross Country Championships at Lompoc River Park on Oct. 26.

– Matt Smolensky