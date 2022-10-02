DP football falls to Oxnard

The Dos Pueblos High School football team faced off against Oxnard on Friday, suffering a 48-7 defeat.

Dos Pueblos scored only once in the game, recording a touchdown about four and a half minutes into the first quarter on an eight play, 72 yard drive culminating in a 33 yard pass from junior quarterback Ryan Marsh to senior wide receiver Cairo Rios.

From this point on, Oxnard was in control of the game, scoring 13 points in the first quarter, seven in the second and 14 in each of the third and fourth.

Dos Pueblos’ offense was led by Marsh, who threw for 173 yards, and Rios, who made six catches for 104 yards.

Defensively, junior safety Matt Welch led with nine tackles while senior defensive end Naythan Bojorquez recovered a fumble and junior cornerback Daniel Johnson made a touchdown-saving interception. Johnson was injured on the play and did not play after the second quarter.

Dos Pueblos fell to 1-4 in league play with the loss, with an overall record of 3-4.

– Matt Smolensky